Car parts top list of Iran's most imported goods

2018-01-06 09:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran imported 26.595 million tons of goods worth $37.5 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a 18.31 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period of the preceding year, the Iranian Customs Administration said.

Increased volume of capital goods, imported car parts as well as some staple goods has led to an increase of Iran’s imports during the current fiscal year.

Car parts, worth $1.24 billion, topped the list of Iran's imported goods during the 9-month period.

Corn fodder ($1.115 billion), rice ($1.015 billion), soybean meal ($749 million) and cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines ($660 million) were the other goods mainly imported to the Islamic Republic in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 22).