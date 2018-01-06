Kyrgyz president instructs to strengthen work on religious enlightening sphere

2018-01-06 09:37 | www.trend.az | 1

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov received today director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zayirbek Ergeshov, Kabar reports.

The efforts being made to further enhance the effectiveness of state policy in the religious sphere, and to create tolerant interfaith relations in the country were discussed at the meeting.

Zheenbekov said that in recent years the world has been intensifying the tendency to use the religious sphere in order to radicalize society and spread extremist and terrorist ideas, this trend is also dangerous for Kyrgyzstan.

"It is necessary to strengthen work on raising the educational level of the population in the religious sphere, to tighten control over the implementation of a unified training program in all madrassas and other religious schools," the president said.

He stressed that state policy in the religious sphere should be conducted, relying on the principles of a secular state.