Book on the intangible cultural heritage of Tajikistan published in Dushanbe

2018-01-06 09:43 | www.trend.az | 1

The new book entitled “Intangible cultural heritage of Tajikistan” was published in Dushanbe. It is another achievement for the protection, development and presentation of the intangible cultural heritage of Tajiks, Khovar reports.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, the book was prepared and published in cooperation with the Center for Intangible Cultural Heritage of Asia and the Pacific Region (ICHCAP). The book’s preface was compiled by the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the National Commission for UNESCO in Tajikistan Shamsiddin Orumbekozoda and the Chairman of ICHCAP Kwon Hu.

The book incorporates the results of many years of research of scientists of the Research Institute of Culture and Information and a number of researchers of the country’s cultural institutions.