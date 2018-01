Turkmen president makes personnel changes in government

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made a number of personnel changes in the government, the Altyn Asyr national TV channel reported Jan. 6.