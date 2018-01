Turkmen Parliament adopts draft law on transport security

2018-01-06 10:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 6

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A draft “Law on Transport Security” was adopted at a regular meeting of the Turkmen Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The law determines legal, organizational and economic basis for ensuring security of transport infrastructure and vehicles from illegal interference, as well as regulates social relations in the sector.