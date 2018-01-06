OSCE MG co-chair countries inactive in Karabakh conflict settlement: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by foreign organizations doesn’t have a tangible effect yet, since if there had been a result, the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia would have been peaceful, but we don’t see such a result, Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, told the CBC TV channel.

“The OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries are engaged in settlement of their relations instead of resolving the conflict,” he said. “The US is imposing new sanctions on Russia, and this strains relations between the countries; France is solving its own problems. International organizations, including the OSCE Minsk Group, can settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, however these organizations don’t demonstrate active participation in this process.”

He added that in this situation, Azerbaijan has chosen the best position, influencing the process of conflict resolution by economic, political and military means.