Turkish opposition leader calls for decisive military actions in Syria

2018-01-06 10:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has called on the Turkish armed forces for decisive actions in the Syrian city of Afrin, Turkish media reported Jan. 6.

There are terrorists of the YPG (Kurdish People's Protection Units) and the PYD (Kurdish Democratic Union Party) in Afrin, and the Turkish armed forces must wipe them off the map, he said.

Bahceli also noted that the YPG and the PYD are a real threat for Turkey and the whole region.