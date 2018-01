USA Today: Baku among off-the-radar cities to explore in 2018 (PHOTOS)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Nigar Guliyeva -Trend:

USA Today has published an article revealing off-the-radar cities to explore in 2018, in which Azerbaijan's Baku tops the list.

The list was composed on recommendations of Sal Lavallo, who at 27 is one of the youngest Americans to have visited all 193 UN member states.