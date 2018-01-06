Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-01-06 11:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec.25 1.7001 Jan. 1 - Dec.26 1.7001 Jan. 2 - Dec.27 1.7001 Jan. 3 - Dec.28 1.7001 Jan. 4 1.7001 Dec.29 1.7001 Jan. 5 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0096 manats or 0.5 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0479 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec.25 2.0158 Jan. 1 - Dec.26 2.0179 Jan. 2 - Dec.27 2.0188 Jan. 3 - Dec.28 2.0259 Jan. 4 2.0431 Dec.29 2.0307 Jan. 5 2.0527 Average weekly 2.02182 Average weekly 2.0479

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.34 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02975 manats.