AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2018-01-06 11:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Jan. 1-3 were non-working days in connection with the New Year and the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. The exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies was not formed these days.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec.25

1.7001

Jan. 1

-

Dec.26

1.7001

Jan. 2

-

Dec.27

1.7001

Jan. 3

-

Dec.28

1.7001

Jan. 4

1.7001

Dec.29

1.7001

Jan. 5

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

Average weekly

1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0096 manats or 0.5 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.0479 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec.25

2.0158

Jan. 1

-

Dec.26

2.0179

Jan. 2

-

Dec.27

2.0188

Jan. 3

-

Dec.28

2.0259

Jan. 4

2.0431

Dec.29

2.0307

Jan. 5

2.0527

Average weekly

2.02182

Average weekly

2.0479

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.34 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02975 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec.25

0.0291

Jan. 1

-

Dec.26

0.0292

Jan. 2

-

Dec.27

0.0295

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory