South Kazakhstan to repair hundreds of kilometers of roads in 2018

2018-01-06 11:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

South Kazakhstan Region commissioned 762.2 km of roads and 19 bridges in 2017, and plans to commission 781.1 km more roads in 2018, the press service of the region said in a message.

The region allocated 27.2 billion tenge from its budget for this purpose - 6.5 billion tenge for construction of 51 facilities of regional importance, 9.8 billion tenge for 417 facilities of regional and urban importance, ​​and 10.9 billion tenge for 112 facilities in the city of Shymkent.

In 2017, the South Kazakhstan Region repaired 1,543.3 km of roads and 19 bridges.