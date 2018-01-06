Protest mood ups in Armenia due to worsening socio-economic situation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Protest moods are becoming more active in Armenia this year due to the deterioration of the socio-economic situation and a sharp rise in prices for essential products, believes Armen Martirosyan, the deputy chairman of the opposition Heritage party.

The year 2018 started in Armenia with the rise in price of gasoline, diesel fuel and gas at filling stations. The rise in price is linked with amendments to the Tax Code and increased excise taxes.

Chairman of the Union of Armenian Employers Gagik Makaryan, in turn, believes that the rise in price of gasoline and gas will affect all sectors of the Armenian economy. "The prices have increased more than expected. The rise in price of compressed gas may lead to an increase in transport prices, "Makaryan said.