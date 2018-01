Turkey to increase egg exports to Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will increase egg exports to Iran, Hasan Konya, head of the Turkish Union of Egg Producers (YUM-BIR), said, the country’s media reported.

He said the Iranian Embassy in Turkey appealed to YUM-BIR with a request to increase the exports of eggs to Iran.