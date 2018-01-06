Gas supply to China from Central Asia up in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

In 2017, China received 38.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the Central Asia-China gas pipeline, which is 13.37 percent more than last year, said a pipeline operator company in Khorgos city (Xinjiang-Uygur Autonomous Region, North-West China).

The Central Asia-China gas pipeline starts in Turkmen-Uzbek border city of Gedaim, runs through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and crosses the Chinese-Kazakh border in Khorgos city.

The pipeline’s length is 1,830 kilometers and its total capacity will reach 55 billion cubic meters a year.