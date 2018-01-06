Armenian serviceman dies in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands

2018-01-06 14:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Mger Ziroyan, an Armenian serviceman born in 1992, died in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, Armenian media reported Jan. 6.

According to preliminary information, Ziroyan died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

В мае 1994 года стороны достигли режима прекращения огня, и до сих пор под эгидой Минской группы ОБСЕ и при сопредседательстве России, Франции и США ведутся пока еще безуспешные мирные переговоры.