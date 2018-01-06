Uzbek ministry receives record number of applications after massive dismissal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Nigar Guliyeva -Trend:

The Uzbek Finance Ministry received about 800 applications for employment, including 490 candidates selected by the Youth Union, Gazeta.uz reports.

Since Dec. 22, 2017, some 3,100 young people, wishing to work in the financial system, have responded to announcements posted on the website of the Youth Union and in social networks. Of these, 490 people were selected, who were recommended to the Ministry of Finance.

"We were instructed to create a reserve of personnel for the ministry. We continue to receive applications. Now about 100 candidates have been recruited. Furthermore, 194 subdivisions of the Finance Ministry throughout the country received about 200 applications, in total 790-800 potential candidates. We have created special commission which will conduct interviews and decide on the issue of hiring, " the advisor to the Finance Minister for Youth Affairs ,Mirmukhson Sultanov, said.