Former Central Bank official named adviser to Azerbaijan's taxes minister (UPDATE)

2018-01-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Khagani Abdullayev, former deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA), told Trend that he has been appointed adviser to the minister of taxes.