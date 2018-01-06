Master class on Scandinavian walking will be held in Bishkek

2018-01-06 14:20 | www.trend.az | 1

A master class on Scandinavian walking will be held on Jan. 6 in Bishkek, Kabar with reference to the organizers of the event reported.

Scandinavian walking is considered as a new, dynamically developing fitness accessible to everyone.

On this day students will master three steps of the Scandinavian walking technique, learn how to do warm-up and stretching, learn about effects of walking with sticks on health.

Master class will be conducted by the founder of the school of Scandinavian walking "Eurasia" Max Proshchenko. He is an experienced trainer, taught in Europe and trained more than 5 thousand people in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.