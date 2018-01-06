Int'l events, railroad likely to boost tourism in Tabriz, Nakhchivan (Exclusive) (PHOTO)

Organizing international events in Iranian city of Tabriz and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic as well as the upcoming resumption of train trips create a unique chance for expansion of mutual cooperation between the two countries, a senior envoy believes.

"Considering common points between the two cities, in particular the cultural and tourism grounds, Tabriz as the capital of Islamic tourism and Nakhchivan as the Islamic Culture Capital are capable of benefiting Iran and Azerbaijan through further cooperation in 2018," Iranian Consul General to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Mansour Airom told Trend.

"Moreover, the Mashhad-Nakhchivan train is scheduled to resume operation as of January 11, which would definitely leave a positive impact on tourism between Iran and the autonomous republic," he stated.

The envoy added that international events would help the two cities introduce their capabilities in tourism sector, highlighting the opportunities for cooperation between Tabriz and Nakhchivan in experience exchange.