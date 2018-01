Criminal case initiated over missing Azerbaijani mountaineers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

A criminal case has been initiated in the Grave Crimes Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan under Article 314.2 (negligence resulting in grave consequences) over the missing mountain climbers, reads a joint statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Emergency Situations Jan. 6.