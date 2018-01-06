Iran’s car output increases by 16%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Over 1.104 million cars were produced in Iran during the first nine months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 22, 2017).

The figure indicates a rise by 16.1 percent as compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the Iran’s industry ministry.

Passenger cars (including sedans and SUVs) accounted for 942,318 of the output in the 9-month period.

Iran Khordo (IKCO) was the country’s biggest auto manufacturer in the period. The company produced 510,297 passenger cars, 13.2 percent year-on-year.

Saipa stood at the next place with 261,100 passenger cars (16.7 percent increase).