Uzbek president simplifies export of goods to foreign exhibitions

2018-01-06 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 6

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

Since Jan. 1, 2018, business entities in Uzbekistan have been allowed to export goods worth up to $5,000 for showcasing at exhibitions and fairs abroad without concluding an export contract and without registering a cargo customs declaration, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

When exporting goods to exhibitions in foreign countries, entrepreneurs should inform the border customs checkpoints about the planned participation in a foreign exhibition (fair), the place, date and time of its holding, as well as exported goods (name, quantity and value).