166 mines found and defused in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jojug Marjanli village

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Twenty-six anti-personnel and 140 anti-tank mines were found and defused Jan. 25-July 3, 2017 in the Jojug Marjanli village, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a message.

As a result, the territory for construction of 50, and then another 100 houses, as well as roads, pastures and sown areas was cleared from the mines and unexploded ordnance.