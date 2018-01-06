Egypt orders detention of four men over hot air balloon crash

The public prosecutor in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor ordered the detention of four men pending an investigation into a hot air balloon crash that killed a South African tourist and injured several others, Reuters reported with the reference to MENA.

State media blamed Friday’s crash, near Luxor, on poor weather conditions.

High winds and sandstorms swept the country on Friday, clouding the skies at Cairo’s main airport and forcing the closure of a number of Red Sea ports.

MENA did not say if charges had been brought against the four men, who include the pilot. Judicial sources said an initial investigation suggested that negligence could have contributed to the crash.