Bus crashes in Baku: 12 injured

2018-01-06 19:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

As a result of a bus crash on the Zikh highway of the Surakhani district of Baku 12 people were injured, a source in City Clinical Hospital №3 told Trend.