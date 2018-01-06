Avalanche in India leaves 11 dead

Eleven people, including a two-year-old child and an engineer of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), were killed as an avalanche hit north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday evening, officials said on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported.

In one incident the avalanche swept away twelve people -- including seven in a passenger vehicle -- while at another the BRO official MP Singh was hit while on duty on Friday evening, a senior police officer said. Both the incidents occurred near the Sadhna Top area of the district.

“The search operation concluded Saturday evening and we have recovered ten bodies. A little girl, around two-year-old girl, is among the dead,” SHO police station Kralpora, Waseem Ahmad, said.