Indian politician gets 3.5 years in jail over corruption charges

2018-01-06

Lalu Prasad Yadav, a popular and also controversial politician in India, was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years imprisonment over corruption charges on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Last month he was convicted for a scam involving cattle fodder. A special court in eastern city of Ranchi found him guilty of embezzling around nine million Indian Rupees (around 140,000 U.S. dollars) during his chief ministerial term in eastern state of Bihar in early 1990s.

The court also imposed a fine of five lakh Indian Rupees (around 8,000 U.S. dollars) on him. The sentence was pronounced through video conferencing between the court and the jail where the politician has been kept ever since he was found guilty of corruption.