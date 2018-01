New-York - Baku flight delays: AZAL

2018-01-06 22:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

Trend:

Due to unfavorable weather conditions in New York and delays in ground handling services at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), the AZAL aircraft, which arrived on J2-101 Baku-New York flight currently waiting on the apron and expects an available gate for disembarking of passengers, AZAL posted on Facebook.