Two in severe condition after bus crash in Baku (UPDATED)

2018-01-06 23:16

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva, Samir Ali - Trend:

As a result of an accident involving a bus on Zigh Highway Baku, 15 people were taken to the City Clinical Hospital No.3, the hospital told Trend.

It is noted that the condition of two of them - Gurbanova Matanat (1960) and Hasanov Taleh is severe.

Children, delivered earlier to the hospital, after receiving assistance, were released for outpatient treatment, the hospital said.