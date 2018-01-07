Turkish police arrest 24 in anti-drug operations

At least 24 suspects were arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey on Saturday, officials told Anadolu Agency.

In the southeastern Diyarbakir province, police seized 565 kilograms (1,245 pounds) of powdered marijuana in operations across the province.

Eight suspects were also arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, said a police officer who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

In the eastern province of Van, police arrested two suspects after seizing more than 71 kg (156 lb.) of heroin at their residence.

Separately, police in Van arrested two other drug trafficking suspects. More than 38 kilograms of heroin was seized at their address.

In the southern province of Mersin, acting on a tip, security forces stopped a truck traveling from Iraq to Europe carrying fruits and vegetables. After over 56 kg of heroin was found hidden in the truck, the driver was arrested.