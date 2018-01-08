Two car bomb explosions kill dozens in Syria's Idlib (UPDATED)

00:16 (GMT+4) Two car bomb explosions have taken lives of dozens in Syrian Idlib governorate, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

First car bomb, fitted with several tonnes of explosives, exploded near a supermarket and killed and injured more than 30 people, according to Al Mayadeen TV channel.

Another bomb has been set off by the terrorists near the headquarters of one of the local fringe groups, killing at least 20 people.

23:15 (GMT+4) At least 18 people were killed and tens more injured, including civilians, in an explosion in Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib, Reuters reported, citing a war monitor.