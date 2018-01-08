"North-South" Corridor - possible springboard for Estonian business to markets of Iran, Middle East, India

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Estonia can join to the international transport route "North-South", Estonia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan Indrek Kiverik said, Estonian media reported.

“For Azerbaijan, Estonia is a jump ramp into the Scandinavian market. On the other hand, Azerbaijan is a possible ramp for our businessmen towards the market of Iran, Near East and India. We are pleased with the fact that Azerbaijan is building both a political and a railway contact with Iran. If this route works, for our investors and entrepreneurs will be very easy to reach the mentioned markets right through Azerbaijan,” he said.