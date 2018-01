Trump, Macron discuss North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday, the White House said on Sunday, and Trump provided Macron with an update on developments on the Korean Peninsula, Reuters reported.

The White House said the conversation was intended “to underscore” U.S., South Korean and international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

