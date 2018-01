Syrian army breaks encirclement of military base near Damascus

2018-01-08

The Syrian government forces have unblocked an armored vehicles military base in the Syrian city of Harasta, that was surrounded by militants, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Syrian army has unblocked the transport department in Damascus' suburbs. Having broken through the encirclement, the infantry and tanks have entered the department's territory," the source said.