SpaceX launches secret satellite Zuma on 1st flight of year

2018-01-08 07:06 | www.trend.az | 0

SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year, ABC News reported.

The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday night, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit.

SpaceX ended launch commentary five minutes into the flight, due to the classified nature of the U.S. satellite. But the company continued to broadcast the return of the first-stage booster to Cape Canaveral, where it landed upright as part of a recycling effort.