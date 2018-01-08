Four factors to affect oil prices in long term

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Oil prices in 2018-2019 are expected to remain weak due to resilient non-OPEC output, according to Global Gas Outlook released by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

There are four main assumptions that lay the foundations of the GECF’s long-term oil price projections:

1) geopolitical tensions are not expected to be a major driver over the long-term, though they may induce significant price volatility in the short-term;

2) OPEC is expected to, once again, emerge as a swing producer in the long-term, as production potential of shale deposits in North America is expected to be limited following robust demand growth in the medium-term;

3) the cost of producing the most expensive (marginal) barrel is the defining component for oil price projections. It is expected to increase in the long-term, as new demand facilitates projects higher up the cost curve faster than technological development pushes the cost curve down;