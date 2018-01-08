New production to be launched at Uzbek FEZ

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva -Trend:

A production of lanolin - a greasy, yellow substance that is extracted from wool and then purified to be used as a base for creams, lotions and ointments- will be launched at the Uzbek free economic zone "Boysun-Pharm".

This substance is produced in a few countries of the world. The Baysun district has enough raw material for the production of high-quality, cheap lanolin substance, Uzbek media reported citing the FEZ leadership.