Oil prices edge up on lower U.S. rig count, but below recent highs

2018-01-08 09:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Oil prices firmed on Monday on the back of a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production, with crude holding just below near three-year highs reached last week, Reuters reports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $61.62 a barrel at 0344 GMT, 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, above their last settlement, and not far off the $62.21 May 2015 high reached last week.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $67.77 a barrel, 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, above their last close. Brent hit $68.27 high last week, the highest since May 2015.

Traders said the gains were due to a slight decline in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production, which eased by five in the week to January 5, to 742, according to data from oil services firm Baker Hughes.

Despite this, U.S. production C-OUT-T-EIA is expected to break through 10 million barrels per day (bpd) very soon, largely thanks to soaring output from shale drillers. Only top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia produce more.

“The U.S. oil price is now into a range that is anticipated to attract increased shale oil production,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.