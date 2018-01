New appointment in State Food Industry Association of Turkmenistan

2018-01-08 10:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Gurbanmuhammet Atayev has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Food Industry Association of Turkmenistan, according to the presidential decree published Jan. 8.