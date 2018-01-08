Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 1-5

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $69.74 per barrel on Jan. 1-5 or $1.42 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $70.54 per barrel, while the lowest price was $68.59 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $66.41 per barrel on Jan. 1-5 or $1.4 per barrel more than the previous week.