Uzbek president urges citizens to keep funds in country’s banks

2018-01-08 10:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has urged the citizens who keep money abroad to transfer their funds to Uzbekistan.

He was speaking at an extraordinary session of the Council of MPs of the Tashkent region.