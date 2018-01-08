Georgia's defense reforms to be discussed at NATO Military Committee

2018-01-08 10:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.8

Trend:

The Military Committee, NATO’s highest Military Authority, will meet in Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) Session on Jan. 16-17, at the NATO Headquarters, Brussels.

The session will consider a number of issues, while meetings with partners from Georgia will focus defence reform progress and the way ahead, the NATO press service reported.

"The session with Georgia will focus on continued defence reform progress and the way ahead for the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package," the report reads.