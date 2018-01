Kyrgyzstan to host horseball championship

2018-01-08 10:44 | www.trend.az | 1

The second regional horseball championship will be held in Toktogul town of Jalal-Abad oblast, president of the Horseball Federation of Kyrgyzstan told Kabar Agency.

He said that the championship is scheduled for Jan. 25. Five teams from Toktogul region will take part in it. The winner among the local teams will play with the team from France.

The first regional horseball championship was held in Feb. 2017.