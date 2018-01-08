Uzbek PM to visit Tajikistan

2018-01-08 11:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will pay a working visit to Dushanbe city on Jan. 10-11, Tajik media reported quoting a source in the country's government.

During the visit,Aripov will hold meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda.

During the meetings in Dushanbe, the issues of preparation for the official visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Dushanbe, which is expected in early spring, will be discussed.