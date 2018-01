Search for missing mountaineers continues in direction of Azerbaijan’s Khinalig village

The search for the mountain climbers who went missing in Azerbaijan continues, Ziya Gasimov, head of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club, told Trend Jan. 8.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - moving from Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba district in the direction of Mount Tufandag went missing Dec. 23.