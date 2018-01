Curfew announced in 2 Turkish provinces

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A curfew has been declared in Batman and Sirnak provinces in the south-east of Turkey as part of local military operations in the provinces against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish media reported Jan. 8.

The local military operations against the PKK may also start in other southeastern provinces of Turkey.