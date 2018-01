Demand exceeds supply at CBA auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Demand at a deposit auction held by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) slightly exceeded supply, the CBA said Jan. 8.

The CBA planned to receive 300 million manats from banks, however, the demand was 300.3 million manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction was 14.79 percent.