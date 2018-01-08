Social unrest knocking on doors in Armenia - country's media

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Pensions and salaries will not rise in Armenia in 2018, and this means that there will be no real growth in the population’s incomes, because the oligarchy that controls the country’s economy, even if it has super profits, will not voluntarily increase the salaries of the population working in the private sector, the Armenian media reported.

The New Year holidays were followed by a new wave of price hikes, the report said.

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan didn’t promise an investment boom, on the contrary, in a pre-New Year interview, he admitted that uncertainty regarding power in Armenia negatively affects investments.