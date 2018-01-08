Azerbaijan, Belarus to co-op in stock market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Belarus will cooperate in the stock market, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) said in a message Jan. 8.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by Vugar Namazov, head of BSE, and Andrei Aukhimenya, head of Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange, the message said.

The organizations will exchange experience in the development of listing, study the mutual legal framework for introducing new financial instruments in the markets, and support post-trade institutions for foreign investors to enter the capital markets.