South Korea sees speedy trade talks with U.S., but 'uphill battle' ahead

2018-01-08 13:04 | www.trend.az | 0

South Korea’s trade ministry said on Monday it expects Washington to proceed with talks to revise a bilateral trade deal in a speedy manner, although “an uphill battle” is expected as protectionism grows, Reuters reports.

Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong also said, without elaborating, that Washington focused on eliminating non-tariff barriers in the auto sector during the first round of talks on Friday in Washington.

“I expect an uphill battle for the talks. There are lots of work to do during a short period of time,” the minister told reporters.

He expected the President Donald Trump’s administration to step up protectionism moves to rally his domestic supporters this year.