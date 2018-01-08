Air Arabia to open flights to Azerbaijan’s Gabala

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, will launch a new route to Azerbaijan, flying to the popular touristic city of Gabala from June 27, the Arab media reported Jan. 8.

The flights will be operated three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing Sharjah International Airport at 13:00 (GMT +4) and arriving at Gabala International Airport at 16:10 (GMT +4). The return flight will depart Gabala at 17:15 landing in Sharjah at 19:50.

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, said that Gabala is a sought-after destination and is highly appealing to people in the Gulf region.